Gutierrez joins Grosjean at new Haas F1 team
October 31, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Gutierrez joins Grosjean at new Haas F1 team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2015 - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - 18/9/15 Ferrari's Esteban Gutierrez during practice Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Hoch Zwei Livepic

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Esteban Gutierrez will race for the new U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team next season after being officially appointed on Friday.

Hass said the 24-year-old Ferrari reserve driver, who raced for Sauber in 2013 and 2014, will join Frenchman Romain Grosjean in the Ferrari-powered team that makes its debut in 2016.

The news was entirely expected and seen as Formula One’s worst-kept secret.

“This is an excellent opportunity that builds on my time with Ferrari and I will make the most of it,” Gutierrez said after being presented at Mexico City’s Soumaya Museum.

“Gene Haas believes in me and I believe in how he’s going about competing in Formula One. To have a race seat in a competitive car with Ferrari power is very special, and I appreciate the faith he has in me.”

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford

