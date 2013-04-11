FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hamilton takes a sick note in Shanghai
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 11, 2013 / 11:10 AM / in 4 years

Hamilton takes a sick note in Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain attends a post race news conference after the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton canceled his media engagements and returned to his hotel after feeling unwell at the Chinese Grand Prix on Thursday.

A Mercedes team spokeswoman said the 2008 Formula One world champion, who moved from McLaren at the end of last season, would be back at the circuit for scheduled practice on Friday.

Mercedes won in China last year with Germany’s Nico Rosberg, their first grand prix victory since they returned as a works team in 2010 after pulling out in 1955.

Briton Hamilton finished third in last month’s Malaysian Grand Prix, the race before China and second of the 19-round season, after the team ordered their drivers to hold position because of concerns they could run out of fuel.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.