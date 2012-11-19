Hamilton wins U.S. Grand Prix for McLaren

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gestures next to Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany, Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (R) of Spain and Texas Governor Rick Perry (in suit) during the podium ceremony after the U.S. F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas November 18, 2012. Hamilton won the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday while championship leader Vettel failed to clinch his third consecutive drivers' title on his 100th career start. Alonso came in third. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton won the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday while Red Bull’s championship leader Sebastian Vettel failed to clinch his third consecutive drivers’ title on his 100th career start.

Red Bull did celebrate another victory, however, securing the constructors’ title for a third straight year with Vettel finishing second in the race.

The battle for the drivers’ title will now come down to the final race on the calendar in Brazil next Sunday with Vettel taking a 13 point advantage over Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso into Sao Paulo. Alonso finished third on Sunday.