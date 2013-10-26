FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vettel on pole for Indian Grand Prix
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 26, 2013 / 9:49 AM / 4 years ago

Vettel on pole for Indian Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

GREATER NOIDA, India (Reuters) - Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel put himself on pole position for a fourth successive Formula One title after lapping the Indian Grand Prix circuit faster than ever before on Saturday.

The German, whose best lap of one minute 24.119 seconds maintained his record of being on pole for India in every race since the country’s F1 debut in 2011, will have compatriot Nico Rosberg alongside for Mercedes on the front row.

Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso, 90 points behind in the standings with four races to go and the only driver who can put Vettel’s title celebrations on hold, qualified only eighth on a hazy afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton will line up third for Mercedes, with Vettel’s Australian team mate Mark Webber fourth.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.