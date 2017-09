Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives through a corner during the British F1 Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the British Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, the Briton closing the gap on his Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg after the championship leader was forced to retire with gearbox problems.

Finn Valtteri Bottas finished second in his Williams, while Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo took third for Red Bull.