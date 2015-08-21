FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kvyat reprimanded for not paying attention
August 21, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Kvyat reprimanded for not paying attention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Red Bull Racing driver Daniil Kvyat of Russia drives during a free practice session ahead of the weekend's Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (Reuters) - Russian Daniil Kvyat collected his second reprimand of the Formula One season, and Red Bull were fined 10,000 euros ($11,351.00), after an unsafe release from the pit garage in Belgian Grand Prix practice on Friday.

A third reprimand in a season would trigger an automatic 10 place grid penalty for the driver.

Race stewards found that Kvyat’s car was released as Williams’ Brazilian Felipe Massa was approaching in second practice and the Russian also “did not pay sufficient attention”.

Kvyat was previously reprimanded in Austria for another pitlane infringement.

($1 = 0.8810 euros)

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

