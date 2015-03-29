FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia signs F1 contract extension to 2018
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 29, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia signs F1 contract extension to 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - F1 - Malaysian Grand Prix 2015 - Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 29/3/15 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (bottom) in action during the race Reuters / Olivia Harris

SEPANG, Malaysia (Reuters) - The Malaysian Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2018 after organizers signed a three-year contract extension on Sunday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s office said in a statement the extension was announced after Germany’s Sebastian Vettel won this year’s race at the Sepang circuit for Ferrari.

Organizers said state oil giant Petronas would also continue as title sponsor of the race, which has been on the calendar since 1999, for the next three years.

Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.