Malaysia signs F1 contract extension to 2018

Formula One - F1 - Malaysian Grand Prix 2015 - Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 29/3/15 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (bottom) in action during the race Reuters / Olivia Harris

SEPANG, Malaysia (Reuters) - The Malaysian Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2018 after organizers signed a three-year contract extension on Sunday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s office said in a statement the extension was announced after Germany’s Sebastian Vettel won this year’s race at the Sepang circuit for Ferrari.

Organizers said state oil giant Petronas would also continue as title sponsor of the race, which has been on the calendar since 1999, for the next three years.