FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Williams hopeful Massa can beat the Red Bulls
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 6, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Williams hopeful Massa can beat the Red Bulls

Alan Baldwin

2 Min Read

Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the third free practice session at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Williams have set Felipe Massa a target of beating at least one of the Red Bulls after an engine problem in qualifying left the Brazilian facing a battle from 15th on the Canadian Grand Prix starting grid.

Massa qualified 17th at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Saturday, while Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas was a strong fourth, but penalties to Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel lifted him up the order.

”It was a fixing within the wastegate mechanism of the turbocharger that failed (for Massa),“ said head of performance engineering Rob Smedley. ”It will be changed for tomorrow.

“It meant in simple terms that he just didn’t have any power. It was very difficult to charge the battery as well with the hybrid system.”

Smedley said the part was being replaced for reliability reasons and would not incur any penalty.

Mercedes-powered Williams are third in the constructors’ championship but failed to score in the previous round in Monaco and are now only 29 points ahead of fourth-placed Red Bull.

“The hope is that he can get his car in front of the two Red Bull cars,” Smedley said. “The number one priority with him tomorrow is to make sure he outscores at least one of their cars to help us increase that gap.”

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo, last year’s winner in Canada, starts ninth with Russian team mate Daniil Kvyat lining up in eighth place.

The Mercedes-powered cars have a clear performance advantage in Montreal, however, while former champions Red Bull have paid a high price already this season for reliability problems with their Renault units.

Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.