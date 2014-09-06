Mercedes drivers reminded to keep it clean

MONZA Italy (Reuters) - Mercedes team mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg need no reminder to race cleanly without colliding after their recent clash in Belgium but they will get one anyway before Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

The title rivals, separated by 29 points in a championship led by Rosberg with seven races remaining, again swept the front row of the grid in qualifying at Monza on Saturday with Hamilton on pole.

Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff, who was furious when Rosberg hit the back of Hamilton’s car on the second lap in Spa two weeks ago and wrecked a likely one-two finish, assured reporters there would be words before the start.

“On Sunday morning there is the strategy discussion and one of the points is going to be what’s happening in the first couple of laps,” he said.

The meeting is a scheduled part of every race weekend, with the team bosses discussing tactics and then being joined by the drivers.

Wolff said in Belgium that was happened was unacceptable and was quoted this week as saying Mercedes might have to change their lineup if they cannot get on top of the situation and the drivers keep on colliding.

However, he emphasized that was an absolute last resort scenario that was unlikely ever to happen and the drivers laughed off any suggestion that they were racing under the threat of dismissal.

Both said little had really changed.

“Free to race. That was the decision last week, so it continues as usual,” said Hamilton, who recognized the bosses were likely to be nervous anyway after the Spa collision forced his race retirement.

Rosberg agreed: “The message is that we’re keeping on racing, that is the message, that’s the way it is. And then every situation is different.”

Mercedes had threatened to impose team orders in the immediate aftermath of Spa but that would have lost them much of the goodwill that has built up in a season dominated by their drivers.

Wolff said the team, who have nearly eight million followers on Facebook and hundreds of thousands on Twitter, had turned to the fans to measure their opinion and the response had been overwhelming.

“We got more than two million interactions with our fans, 92 percent were in favor of letting them race,” he said.

“We had some really intelligent answers...maybe it is something we could do more in the future, interacting with our digital audience.”