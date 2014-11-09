FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Formula One title permutations
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 9, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

Formula One title permutations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Britain’s Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg by 17 points after Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, penultimate race of the season.

Double points will be awarded for the first time at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov. 23 and the following are the permutations that could hand the title to either of the two contenders.

The points are normally awarded 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1. In Abu Dhabi this will be 50-36-30-24-20-16-12-8-4-2.

Hamilton currently has 334 points, Rosberg 317.

- - - -

HAMILTON WILL BE CHAMPION IF HE FINISHES...

First or second.

Third, fourth or fifth and Rosberg fails to win.

Sixth with Rosberg out of the top two.

Seventh or eighth with Rosberg not in the top three.

Ninth and Rosberg is not in the top four.

Tenth (or lower) and Rosberg is no higher than sixth.

ROSBERG WILL BE CHAMPION IF...

He wins and Hamilton is not second.

He finishes second and Hamilton is not in the top five.

He is third and Hamilton is out of the top six.

He is fourth and Hamilton is no higher than ninth

He is fifth and Hamilton is no higher than 10th.

Rosberg cannot win if he finishes sixth or lower.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.