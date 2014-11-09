Formula One title permutations

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Britain’s Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg by 17 points after Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, penultimate race of the season.

Double points will be awarded for the first time at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov. 23 and the following are the permutations that could hand the title to either of the two contenders.

The points are normally awarded 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1. In Abu Dhabi this will be 50-36-30-24-20-16-12-8-4-2.

Hamilton currently has 334 points, Rosberg 317.

- - - -

HAMILTON WILL BE CHAMPION IF HE FINISHES...

First or second.

Third, fourth or fifth and Rosberg fails to win.

Sixth with Rosberg out of the top two.

Seventh or eighth with Rosberg not in the top three.

Ninth and Rosberg is not in the top four.

Tenth (or lower) and Rosberg is no higher than sixth.

ROSBERG WILL BE CHAMPION IF...

He wins and Hamilton is not second.

He finishes second and Hamilton is not in the top five.

He is third and Hamilton is out of the top six.

He is fourth and Hamilton is no higher than ninth

He is fifth and Hamilton is no higher than 10th.

Rosberg cannot win if he finishes sixth or lower.