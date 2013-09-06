Pirelli have agreements with all teams for 2014

Pirelli tyres are seen at the Formula One racetrack in Monza September 5, 2013. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

MONZA, Italy (Reuters) - Formula One’s sole tire supplier Pirelli now has agreements in place with all the teams for 2014, the Italian company’s motorsport director Paul Hembery said on Friday.

Hembery said there was still no contract signed with the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA), however, although Pirelli were working on the assumption of business as usual.

“We have agreements from all the teams, we have agreements with the promoter,” he told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix. In Belgium two weeks ago he had said all but one of the teams had signed up.

”In two weeks’ time we are meant to be giving the data for next season’s tires and the wind tunnel tires in three weeks,“ added Hembery. ”We’ve had no indication that there’s any issues at all.

“The practicalities are that we’ve been working on 2014 and beyond for quite some time.”

French rival Michelin has said it would be open to supplying tires next season, although it would want to make them with an 18-inch rim rather than the current 13 inch.

Hembery said last month that any tender would be “farcical” at this late stage in the season.