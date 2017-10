McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain is seen after the second practice session of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MONZA, Italy (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in an all-McLaren, and British, front row with team mate Jenson Button alongside.

It was McLaren’s third successive pole.

Ferrari’s Brazilian Felipe Massa qualified third but team mate and championship leader Fernando Alonso could manage only 10th place on the grid for his team’s home race.