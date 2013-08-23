Pirelli calm tire fears after Spa punctures

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the first practice session of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (Reuters) - Pirelli calmed renewed fears about their Formula One tires on Friday after triple world champion Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso suffered punctures in second practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Vettel was fastest in the dry session but the sight of him nursing his stricken car back to the pits at slow speed with strips of right rear tire buckling and flailing was more of a talking point.

Alonso had a rear right puncture too, also at around turn 14, at the end of the session.

“I don’t think it’s a similar problem to what we saw in Silverstone, maybe more of a random set of circumstances, but all the same it needs careful analysis.” said the Spaniard who was quickest in the morning.

Pirelli had to strengthen their tires after a spate of blowouts at the British Grand Prix in June triggered safety fears and threw the sport into crisis.

Their motorsport head Paul Hembery assured reporters that Friday’s incident was completely different, however, and due to “external sources” - such as debris - rather than anything structural.

“It looks on the Red Bull as though something has been rubbing on the surface and then has just cut through,” he said.

“And on the Ferrari there are two quite clear holes through the top of the tread. So we have to go and look at the track later to see what is between turns 13 and 15.”

Last month’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the last race before the summer break, was free of tire-related incidents but the Hungaroring is one of the slowest circuits while Spa is the second fastest track with heavy loads on the tires.

Any tire failure or track issue, with cars racing on full throttle for long stretches, could be catastrophic.

”There is clearly something but I cannot tell you what it is,“ said Hembery. ”It is from external sources.

“It is a worry for the sport because we have to go out and find what it is. We will try our very best to identify it and give us an indication of what is causing it.”

Vettel had earlier lapped with a best time of one minute 49.331 seconds with the sun coming out after a damp start to the day in the Ardennes forests where the weather is notoriously capricious.

The championship leader’s time looked ominous, 0.059 quicker than second-placed team mate Mark Webber and comfortably clear of Frenchman Romain Grosjean in the Lotus with a time of 1:50.149.

CRASHING CATERHAM

Alonso set the largely unrepresentative pace in the opening session with a lap of 1:55.198 as Formula One drivers shrugged off the long August break and got back up to speed.

The Spaniard, third in the championship after 10 of 19 races, was ahead of the two Force Indias of Paul Di Resta and Adrian Sutil with the top three setting their best times in the final half hour of an incident-free session.

The afternoon was more lively, with Dutchman Giedo van der Garde losing control and crashing his Caterham into the barriers at Stavelot. Hembery said the tires were not to blame for that incident.

The McLarens of Briton Jenson Button and Mexican Sergio Perez showed signs of progress, despite the team backing away from earlier assertions that they could challenge for a victory this weekend.

Perez was fourth fastest in the morning and eighth in the afternoon, when the team tried out some developments for 2014. Button, last year’s winner in Spa, was out of the top 10 in both.

Vettel, who has a 38-point lead over Lotus’s Kimi Raikkonen, had been sixth fastest behind fellow German Nico Rosberg in the Mercedes in the morning.

“This morning was tricky with a few rain drops and the track was slippery; it’s a lot colder here than Hungary, but that’s Spa and part of this circuit. This afternoon we had stable conditions and both of us seemed happy with what we had,” said Vettel.

Raikkonen, who cried off sick from media engagements on Thursday after weeks of speculation about his future and talk of moves to Red Bull or Ferrari, was sixth in the afternoon.

Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton, winner in Hungary and increasingly looking like Vettel’s biggest rival after three pole positions in succession, had a quiet day and was 15th and 12th respectively for Mercedes.

“The car feels very different here with the low downforce set-up, compared to the last race, and we need to refine a few areas to get the balance sorted,” said the Briton.

Finland’s Heikki Kovalainen, dropped by Caterham at the end of last year, made an appearance for the team in place of regular race driver Charles Pic in the opening session and was 16th quickest.