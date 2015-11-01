FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bottas and Raikkonen tangle again
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 1, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Bottas and Raikkonen tangle again

Alan Baldwin

2 Min Read

Williams' Valtteri Bottas during qualifying. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Hoch Zwei

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas turned the tables on compatriot Kimi Raikkonen at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday when the pair collided for the second time in three races.

“That is what you call payback,” former F1 driver David Coulthard commented on the BBC after Ferrari’s Raikkonen retired with shattered suspension while Bottas raced on in his Williams.

In last month’s Russian Grand Prix, Raikkonen shunted Bottas into the barriers on the last lap while trying to pass to secure third place.

The time penalty Raikkonen collected for that move demoted him to eighth after the race and allowed Mercedes to retain their constructor’s title. It also handed Mexican Sergio Perez his first podium finish of the year with Force India.

In Mexico, it was Bottas who was trying to overtake Raikkonen on the inside at turn four on lap 22 when his front left tire and Raikkonen’s rear right tangled. The Ferrari driver was bounced out with suspension damage.

The stewards investigated and decided to take no further action.

“All OK with the car?” asked Bottas over the team radio as he continued on his way. “Looks good. He just cut you up and left you no space,” was the reply.

Raikkonen’s race had been troubled before the start, when he was demoted to the back row with a 35-place penalty for a change of gearbox and power unit elements.

Bottas had started in sixth place.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.