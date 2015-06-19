Ricciardo and Kvyat face 10 place grid penalties

Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia drives during the first practice session of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

SPIELBERG, Austria (Reuters) - Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Russian Daniil Kvyat face 10 place grid penalties at the Austrian Grand Prix after exceeding their engine allocation for the season, Red Bull said on Friday.

“Daniel and Dany will both have to take a new engine, fifth each this season. Both get a 10 place penalty,” the former champions said on Twitter ahead of their home race.

However the FIA technical delegate’s report issued before practice mentioned only Ricciardo’s breach with Kvyat officially still on his fourth engine.

Drivers are supposed to make four engines last the entire season but Red Bull’s partners Renault have struggled with performance and reliability.

Ricciardo, winner of three races last year, was seventh fastest in first practice on Friday at the Red Bull Ring while Kvyat was sixth.

Red Bull are fourth overall in the championship, their relationship with Renault under increasing stress as the gap to dominant Mercedes shows no signs of closing after seven races.

“We have to, unfortunately for now, lower the bar and just try to not really look at the big picture of getting a podium or getting inside the top five,” Ricciardo had told reporters on Thursday.

“I know there’s lots of updates coming, some have worked more than others, but obviously we’re still pushing and we’re still trying. Like all things, they do take time, I think.”