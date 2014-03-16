FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Bull's Ricciardo excluded from home Australian GP
March 16, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Red Bull's Ricciardo excluded from home Australian GP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia (R) celebrates finishing second in the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo was stripped of his first Formula One podium finish at his home Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after his car was found to have broken fuel regulations, the governing FIA said.

The decision meant McLaren’s Danish rookie Kevin Magnussen moved up from third to second, with team mate Jenson Button taking third place.

Red Bull said they had notified the governing body immediately of their intention to appeal.

“Inconsistencies with the FIA fuel flow meter have been prevalent all weekend up and down the pit lane,” the team said. “The Team and Renault are confident the fuel supplied to the engine is in full compliance with the regulations.”

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alan Baldwin

