F1 leader Rosberg retires from British Grand Prix

The car of Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany is covered after retiring due to gearbox problems at the British F1 Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

SILVERSTONE England (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg retired from the British Grand Prix on Sunday after suffering problems with his Mercedes gearbox.

The German led British team mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton by 29 points before the start, with 10 races remaining after Silverstone.

Hamilton took the lead as Rosberg slowed, pulled over and parked up on the grass.

The retirement was Rosberg’s first of the season.

The German had reported problems with the downshift on lap 20 of a race that was stopped after an opening lap collision and re-started after an hour’s delay. He then told his engineers he was struggling to change up as well.