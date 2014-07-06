FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
F1 leader Rosberg retires from British Grand Prix
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 6, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

F1 leader Rosberg retires from British Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The car of Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany is covered after retiring due to gearbox problems at the British F1 Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

SILVERSTONE England (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg retired from the British Grand Prix on Sunday after suffering problems with his Mercedes gearbox.

The German led British team mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton by 29 points before the start, with 10 races remaining after Silverstone.

Hamilton took the lead as Rosberg slowed, pulled over and parked up on the grass.

The retirement was Rosberg’s first of the season.

The German had reported problems with the downshift on lap 20 of a race that was stopped after an opening lap collision and re-started after an hour’s delay. He then told his engineers he was struggling to change up as well.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.