FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reprimanded Rosberg keeps Silverstone win
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 30, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

Reprimanded Rosberg keeps Silverstone win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (R) of Germany celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix as second placed Red Bull driver Mark Webber of Australia looks on at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - British Grand Prix winner Nico Rosberg breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday after Formula One stewards decided not to punish him for an alleged flag infringement that might have cost him the victory.

The German reported to them after the race with a team representative but was seen sprinting down the paddock afterwards, television crews in close pursuit, with a smile on his face.

A spokesman for the governing FIA said later that Rosberg had been reprimanded for failing to slow for yellow flags through turns three to five.

Rosberg, who celebrated his second win of the season, finished the chaotic race 0.7 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Australian Mark Webber.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.