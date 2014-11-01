FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sauber name Ericsson as driver for 2015
November 1, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Sauber name Ericsson as driver for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Caterham Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson of Sweden takes a corner during the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - Sauber have named Caterham’s Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson as one of their two drivers for 2015, the team said in a statement on Saturday.

A second driver will be named at a later date, the Swiss outfit added, leaving current drivers Adrian Sutil and Esteban Gutierrez on tenterhooks.

Caterham are not at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin after going into administration.

“Fresh from a very turbulent week, I was suddenly given my best early Christmas present ever,” Ericsson said.

“The Sauber F1 Team has put its trust in me for 2015, and it makes me proud, as Sauber is known to be one of the best teams in developing young drivers.”

Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez

