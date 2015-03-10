FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court rules for Van der Garde against Sauber
#Sports News
March 11, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Court rules for Van der Garde against Sauber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - An Australian court has found in favor of Dutch driver Giedo van der Garde in his bid to force the Sauber Formula One team to let him drive for them this season.

“The application is successful and...will be enforced,” Justice Clyde Croft told the Supreme Court of Victoria in handing down his judgement on Wednesday, four days before the first race of the season in Melbourne.

The court upheld a Swiss arbitration tribunal’s decision ordering Sauber to refrain from taking action to deprive van der Garde from racing for them.

Van der Garde had charged Sauber with reneging on a deal to give him a race seat after they signed Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson and Brazilian Felipe Nasr.

Reporting by Ian Ransom, editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
