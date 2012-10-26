FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gutierrez replaces Perez in first practice
October 26, 2012 / 3:45 AM / 5 years ago

Gutierrez replaces Perez in first practice

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sauber Formula One drivers Kamui Kobayashi (L) of Japan, Sergio Perez (C) of Mexico and compatriot Esteban Gutierrez pose next to the C31-Ferrari during the official presentation of the Sauber Formula One Team 2012 at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

GREATER NOIDA, India (Reuters) - Mexican reserve Esteban Gutierrez replaced compatriot Sergio Perez in first practice at the Indian Grand Prix on Friday after Sauber said their regular Formula One race driver was unwell.

“Due to the fact... Perez is unwell, the Sauber F1 Team has decided to let its reserve driver Esteban Gutierrez jump into the car for the first free practice session,” Sauber said in a statement.

“This should help Sergio’s speedy recovery so he is able to drive for the remainder of the weekend.”

A spokesman said a decision on the day’s second practice session would be made later.

Perez, who is joining McLaren next season while Gutierrez is a frontrunner to replace him in the race seat, cast some doubt on just how unwell he was with a comment on his Twitter feed.

“Yesterday I had a fever but today I am really ready to do the weekend,” he said in Spanish. “It was a team decision.”

Gutierrez, 21, is due to test with Sauber in Abu Dhabi next month and, like 22-year-old Perez, is backed by Mexican telecoms company and team sponsor Telmex.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
