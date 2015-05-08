FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barcelona to stay on F1 calendar to 2019
May 8, 2015 / 7:22 PM / 2 years ago

Barcelona to stay on F1 calendar to 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya will continue to host the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix until 2019 after agreeing a contract extension, race organizers said on Friday.

“With the renewed agreement, the Catalan track ensures the Spanish Grand Prix will be hosted here for three additional years after 2016,” they said in a statement.

This weekend’s race will be the 25th grand prix hosted by the Barcelona circuit, which is also used for pre-season testing.

“We look forward to the next 25 years,” said circuit boss Vicenc Aguilera.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
