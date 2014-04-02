Formula One statistics for Bahrain Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit.

-

Lap distance: 5.412km. Total distance: 308.238km (57 laps)

Race lap record: Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) McLaren one minute 31.447 seconds, 2005

Start time: 1500 GMT (1800 local)

2013 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.330

2013 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull

Tyres: Medium (white), soft (yellow)

-

WINS

Quadruple world champion Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 23, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Rosberg, winner in Melbourne, has four.

Vettel needs two more race victories to equal the late Ayrton Senna’s tally of 41. Only Alain Prost (51) and Michael Schumacher (91) have won more.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 46.

Hamilton’s win in Malaysia put him ahead of 1996 champion Damon Hill in the all-time standings and level with Brazilian Nelson Piquet.

-

POLE POSITION

Vettel took nine poles last year and now has 45 for his F1 career. Mercedes and Red Bull were the only teams to start on pole in 2013.

Hamilton is the only driver to start on pole this year and is chasing his third in a row for Mercedes.

Hamilton now has 33 poles, equaling the late Jim Clark’s British record which has stood since 1968.

-

POINTS

Ferrari have finished a record 69 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after four seasons in F1.

In Australia, Magnussen and Russian Daniil Kvyat became the 60th and 61st drivers to score points on their Formula One debuts. Both scored again in Malaysia.

Toro Rosso’s Kvyat is Formula One’s youngest points scorer aged 19 years and 324 days.

-

BAHRAIN

This year’s race is the 10th edition and under floodlights as a day-to-night event for the first time. The grand prix was first held in 2004 and not held in 2011 due to civil unrest.

The Bahrain International Circuit has installed 495 lighting poles, ranging in height from 10-45 metres with more than 500km of cabling.

The race will be the third staged under floodlights, after Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

Alonso has won three times in Bahrain, more times than any other driver. He triumphed with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and Ferrari in 2010.

Brazilian Felipe Massa, now with Williams, and Vettel have both won twice. Vettel has won the last two races in Bahrain, winning from second on the grid last year.

Ferrari are the most successful constructor with four wins. McLaren, who are 50 percent owned by Bahrain’s Mumtalakat investment fund, have yet to win in the country.

The driver on pole in Bahrain has won four of nine races to date. It has never been won by anyone starting below the front two rows.

Eight out of nine winners have been from the team that ended up winning the constructors’s title.

Rosberg made his F1 debut in Bahrain in 2006.

-

MILESTONE

Last weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix was Mercedes’ first one-two finish as a works team since the 1955 Italian Grand Prix, when Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio won and Italian Piero Taruffi was second.

McLaren’s Jenson Button, race winner in 2009, is marking his 250th grand prix.

It is also the 150th race for Rosberg.