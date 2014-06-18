Formula One statistics for the Austrian Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg, race eight of the championship:

Lap distance: 4.326km. Total distance: 71 laps, 307.020 km.

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

There has been no race at the circuit since 2003.

Tyres: Soft (yellow), Supersoft (red)

WINS

Daniel Ricciardo’s win for Red Bull in Canada ended Mercedes’s run of six victories in a row - the longest streak at the start of a season since McLaren chalked up 11 in a row in 1988. Red Bull won the last nine of 2013.

Ricciardo is the fourth Australian to have won a grand prix, the others being Jack Brabham, Alan Jones and Mark Webber.

The Red Bull driver is the first new grand prix winner since Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado for Williams in Spain in 2012, and the 105th since the world championship started in 1950.

Red Bull’s quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 26, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Championship leader Nico Rosberg has five.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 47.

McLaren have not won for 26 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012.

Ferrari’s last victory was in Spain in May 2013 - the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes - with Hamilton (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain) and Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada) - have started every race on pole.

The last team to start the first eight races of a season on pole was Red Bull in 2011.

Vettel took nine poles last year, and now has 45 for his F1 career.

Hamilton now has 35 poles, more than any other British driver in the history of Formula One.

Ferrari’s last pole position was in Germany with Fernando Alonso in 2012.

The last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull started on pole was in Brazil in November 2012, when Hamilton was fastest in qualifying for McLaren.

POINTS

Caterham, who came into the sport in 2010, are the only team on the grid who have yet to score a point.

Ferrari have finished a record 74 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat is Formula One’s youngest point scorer aged 19 years and 324 days.

AUSTRIA

The circuit is one of the shortest on the calendar, with just nine corners, and last hosted Formula One in 2003.

In 2002, the race triggered uproar and made headlines around the world when Ferrari ordered Rubens Barrichello to hand victory to team mate Michael Schumacher.

Austria first hosted a race at Zeltweg in 1964, with Italian Lorenzo Bandini taking his one and only career win there for Ferrari.

The next race at the renovated Oesterreichring was in 1970, the year that Austrian Jochen Rindt became Formula One’s first and only posthumous champion after a fatal accident at Monza.

Triple champion Niki Lauda is the only Austrian to have won his home race, doing so in 1984 with McLaren. There are no Austrian drivers currently on the grid.

Vittorio Brambilla’s win in 1975 stood out as the Italian crashed as soon as he took the chequered flag in a rain-shortened race.

Austria disappeared from the calendar between 1987 and 1997, when the circuit was named the A1 Ring. Now owned by Red Bull, who have completely renovated the facility.

Only four current drivers have raced in F1 in Austria - Button, Alonso, Raikkonen and Felipe Massa. None have won the race and Raikkonen is the only one to have stood on the podium.

McLaren have the best record in Austria over the years, with six wins. Ferrari have five.