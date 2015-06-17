Statistics for the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Formula One statistics for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.326km (71 laps) Total distance: 307.02 km

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) one minute 08.337 seconds (Ferrari, 2003)

2014 pole: Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 1:08.759

2014 winner: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

Tyres: Soft (yellow), supersoft (red)

- -

WINS

Four-times champion Sebastian Vettel has 40 career wins,

double world champion Lewis Hamilton is on 37 and Fernando Alonso 32. Kimi Raikkonen has won 20 races, Jenson Button 15 and

Nico Rosberg 10.

One more victory for Vettel would put him level with the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna in third place on the all-time lists.

Ferrari have won 222 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and

Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 35.

McLaren have not won for 45 races, a run that dates back to

Brazil 2012. They went 48 races without a win from 1993-97.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole for the last 18 races. The record

for successive poles is 24 (Williams 1992-93).

Hamilton has been on pole in six of the seven races this

season, Rosberg beating him in Spain. Hamilton has 44 career

poles, Rosberg 16.

Rosberg took 11 poles last year, when Mercedes and

Williams were the only teams to start on pole. The last non-Mercedes pole was Austria last year.

Ferrari’s last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

PODIUM

Only five drivers have appeared on the podium this season -- Hamilton, Rosberg, Vettel, Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton has been on the podium for 14 races in a row. Only two drivers -- Schumacher (19) and Alonso (15) -- have done better.

Rosberg now has 33 career podiums. Hamilton has 77, three

short of Senna.

Vettel has been on the podium five times in his first seven

races for Ferrari.

- -

POINTS

Hamilton leads Rosberg by 17 points.

Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado, for Lotus, scored his first points of the season in Canada.

Only McLaren’s double world champion Fernando Alonso and the two Manor Marussia drivers have yet to score.

- -

AUSTRIA

The circuit is one of the shortest on the calendar, with

just nine corners, and made its return last year after an 11- year absence.

In 2002, the race triggered uproar and made headlines around the world when Ferrari ordered Rubens Barrichello to hand victory to team mate Michael Schumacher.

Austria first hosted a race at Zeltweg in 1964, with Italian Lorenzo Bandini taking his one and only career win there for Ferrari.

The next race at the renovated Oesterreichring was in 1970, the year that Austrian Jochen Rindt became Formula One’s first and only posthumous champion after a fatal accident at Monza.

Triple champion Niki Lauda, now the Mercedes team’s non-executive chairman, is the only Austrian to have won his home race (in 1984 with McLaren).

There are no Austrian drivers currently on the grid but prominent Austrians in the sport include Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff and Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko.

The circuit is owned by Red Bull, who have completely renovated the facility.

- - - -

MILESTONES

Hamilton has now led more laps (2,143) than any British Formula One driver in the history of the sport, having surpassed Nigel Mansell’s tally (2,089) in Canada.

Mercedes have finished the last seven races with both their cars in the top three. The only other team to do that was Ferrari in 1952/53.

Raikkonen’s fastest lap in Canada was the 42nd of his career, taking him to second place on the all-time list and behind only Michael Schumacher (77).

Alonso retired in Canada for the third race in a row. The last time that happened to him was with Minardi in his debut 2001 season.