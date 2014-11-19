Formula One statistics for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit:

Lap distance: 5.554km. Total distance: 305.355km (55 laps)

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull one minute 40.279 seconds (2009).

2013 pole: Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull

2013 winner: Vettel

Start time: 0800 ET (1700 local)

Tires: Soft (yellow), Supersoft (red)- -

TITLE SHOWDOWN

The title will be won by a Mercedes driver, with Lewis Hamilton 17 points ahead of Nico Rosberg but double points on offer. Their key statistics are as follows:

HAMILTON ROSBERG

Wins in 2014 10 5 Poles in 2014 7 10 Points in 2014 334 317 Fastest laps in 2014 7 5 Podiums in 2014 15 15 Retirements in 2014 3 2 Career wins 32 8 Career poles 38 14 Championships 1 0

Betting odds (William Hill):

To win the race: Hamilton 5/6, Rosberg 11/8

Title: Hamilton 2/9, Rosberg 10/3

Mercedes have already won the constructors’ championship.- -

WINS

Victory for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi would set a record of 16 wins in a season.

Hamilton is only the third driver to win 10 races in a single season, joining Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. No driver has ever won so many and not taken the title.

Mercedes have won all but three races this season. The exceptions were Canada, Hungary and Belgium which were won by Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull’s quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Hamilton is level with Fernando Alonso on 32, Kimi Raikkonen has 20 and Jenson Button 15.

Hamilton is the most successful British driver in terms of wins and is fifth equal on the all-time list.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 28.

McLaren have not won for 37 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012. They went 48 races without a win from 1993-97.

Ferrari have not won since Spain in May 2013, which was the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won. The last time Ferrari went through a season without a win was 1993.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have started on pole this year. Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada/Britain/Germany/Hungary/Belgium/Japan/US/Brazil) has had 10 to Hamilton’s seven (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain/Italy/Singapore/Russia).

Brazilian Felipe Massa was on pole for Williams in Austria.

Ferrari’s last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012. Mercedes have been on pole in the last 10 races.

POINTS

Sauber have gone 18 races without scoring, their longest barren run since they entered the sport in 1993.

ABU DHABI

The sport’s first day-to-night race. Cars hit top speeds of 320kph with an average of around 195kph. There are nine right turns and 11 left on the anti-clockwise layout.

Only three drivers have won in Abu Dhabi: Vettel (2009, 2010 and 2013), Hamilton (2011) and Raikkonen (2012).

Just one of those wins came from pole position: Vettel’s in 2010, when he became the youngest champion at 23. Vettel and Hamilton have both qualified on pole twice at Yas Marina, Hamilton in 2009 and 2012.

MILESTONE

Mercedes set a record at the Brazilian Grand Prix of 11 one-two finishes in a single season, passing McLaren who chalked up 10 in 1988 when there were fewer races.

The Mercedes pairing also set a record of 30 podium appearances in a single season.