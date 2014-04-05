FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sutil to start at back of F1 grid in Bahrain
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 5, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Sutil to start at back of F1 grid in Bahrain

Alan Baldwin

1 Min Read

Sauber Formula One driver Adrian Sutil of Germany takes a corner during the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

MANAMA (Reuters) - Sauber’s Adrian Sutil was relegated to the back of the Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid on Saturday for forcing Romain Grosjean’s Lotus off the road in qualifying.

Race stewards handed the German a five place drop from his 18th place, as well as two license-style penalty points, for the incident.

Grosjean was approaching the Sauber when Sutil moved to the right and forced the Frenchman to brake and swerve off to prevent a collision.

Grosjean qualified 16th for the floodlit Formula One race and played down the near-miss: “It probably looked quite close on television but it wasn‘t,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.