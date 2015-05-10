Factbox: Team by team analysis of Spanish Grand Prix

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Spanish Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 2)

Rosberg’s first win of the season, ninth of his career. The German won from pole to cut Hamilton’s lead to 20 points. Hamilton, who started on the front row, set the fastest lap but paid the price for a poor getaway and slow pitstop and changed from a two stop strategy to three. Rosberg pitted twice. The one-two was the third in five races for Mercedes.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 3, Kimi Raikkonen 5)

Vettel was second into the first corner but could not keep Hamilton at bay on a two stop strategy, with the performance gap with Mercedes widening. The podium was his fourth in five races. Raikkonen, who led the race briefly after the first round of pitstops, moved up two places from his start.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 4, Felipe Massa 6)

Massa did three stops and moved up from ninth at the start. Bottas did a long second stint after changing from three to two stops and managed to split the Ferraris. Williams are now 51 points clear of Red Bull.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 7, Daniil Kvyat 10)

Team principal Christian Horner declared the season effectively a write-off after both his drivers were lapped. At least neither of their engines blew up. Ricciardo said seventh was the most he could have hoped for. Kvyat clashed with Sainz near the end but was exonerated by the stewards.

-

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 12, Marcus Ericsson 14)

No points for the Swiss team for the second race in a row. Ericsson lost time in his first stop. Both changed from a three to a two stop strategy.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 8, Pastor Maldonado retired)

Still no points for Maldonado despite a spirited effort from the Venezuelan, who had to make an additional pitstop and lapped with a broken rear wing. Grosjean started 11th and secured his third points finish in a row. The Frenchman had brake and gearbox problems and ran into his front jack man during a pitstop. The mechanic was unhurt.

-

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 9, Max Verstappen 11)

Points for Sainz on his home debut after he dropped from fifth at the start. Verstappen started sixth but just missed out on the second points finish of his career.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 13, Nico Hulkenberg 15)

No points for Force India, who will not have their upgraded car until next month at the earliest. However both made up plenty of places, with Perez starting 18th and Hulkenberg 17th.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 16, Fernando Alonso retired)

No points for the former champions for the fifth race in a row, making this their worst ever start to a season. Alonso retired with a brake problem while Button complained that his car snapped out of line repeatedly.

-

MANOR MARUSSIA (Will Stevens 17, Roberto Merhi 18)

Both finished at least. Stevens was three laps down, Merhi four on his home debut.