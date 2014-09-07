Team by team analysis of Italian Grand Prix

MONZA Italy (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Italian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in current championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Hamilton’s sixth win of the season, 28th of his career. Mercedes seventh one-two finish in 13 races. The Briton started on pole, his first since May, and fought back from fourth at the end of lap one. He also set the fastest lap. Rosberg led at the start but an error at the chicane on lap 29 cost him the lead. Mercedes have now won 10 races this season.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 5, Sebastian Vettel 6)

Ricciardo, winner of the previous two races, started behind Vettel but had fresher tires when it mattered after a long first stint and passed Vettel with a wonderful move that summed up the confidence of his season.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 3, Valtteri Bottas 4)

Massa’s first podium for Williams and first since Spain last year with Ferrari. Bottas battled back impressively from 10th at the end of the first lap with a string of overtaking moves. Williams leapfrog Ferrari into third place.

-

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 9, Fernando Alonso retired)

Alonso’s run as the only driver to have scored in every race this season came to an end with his first retirement due to mechanical failure in 86 races. Raikkonen climbed from 11th at the start but struggled with a slippery car.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 8, Kevin Magnussen 10)

A disappointment after qualifying fifth and sixth. Magnussen was second into the first corner but could not hold off the cars behind. He finished seventh but dropped to 10th after a five second stop/go penalty was added for pushing Bottas wide. Button moved up to eighth from ninth as a result.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 7, Nico Hulkenberg 12)

Perez battled wheel-to-wheel with Button in the closing stages and held him off. The team are now just one point behind McLaren. Hulkenberg had a lonely race.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 11, Jean-Eric Vergne 13)

Kvyat started 21st and last on the grid after a penalty for using his sixth engine of the season and then had a front brake disc failure at speed. Before that he had made a string of overtaking moves. Vergne struggled with his car’s handling.

-

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 14, Romain Grosjean 16)

Still no points for Maldonado. Grosjean was last at the first corner after a poor start and then had a collision with Gutierrez that damaged the Frenchman’s car.

-

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 18, Max Chilton retired)

Chilton’s race ended after five laps when he hit kerbs at turn four and was launched into the air and ended up in the gravel.

-

SAUBER (Adrian Sutil 15, Esteban Gutierrez 20)

Gutierrez made contact with Grosjean’s Lotus and suffered a puncture. He was handed a 20 second time penalty after the race for causing a collision, dropping from 19th to 20th.

-

CATERHAM (Kamui Kobayashi 17, Marcus Ericsson 19)

Ericsson started from the pitlane after a penalty from qualifying. Team principal Christijan Albers resigned after the race and was replaced by Manfredi Ravetto.