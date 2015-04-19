Team by team analysis of Bahrain Grand Prix

MANAMA (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 3)

Hamilton won from pole, his third win in four races this season and 36th of his career. Also his second in a row in Bahrain. Rosberg started in third place and ended up there after being passed by Ferrari’s Raikkonen two laps from the end following a brake failure. Hamilton leads Rosberg by 27 points.

-

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 2, Sebastian Vettel 5)

Vettel started on the front row but made mistakes, one of which damaged the front wing when he went across the gravel and forced an unscheduled pit stop for a replacement. Raikkonen did a different strategy and took his first podium finish since 2013.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 4, Felipe Massa 10)

Massa started from the pit lane, after qualifying sixth, due to a sensor issue that prevented the power unit from firing up on the grid. The Brazilian was also hit from behind by Pastor Maldonado as he fought back up the field. Bottas did well to hold off Vettel’s Ferrari in the last 17 laps.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 6, Daniil Kvyat 9)

Ricciardo’s engine blew metres from the finish. Kvyat battled through from 17th at the start. The team secured their biggest points haul of the season so far but still lost ground to Williams.

-

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 12, Marcus Ericsson 14)

No points for the Swiss team. Ericsson might have scored but a long second pit stop due to a mechanical issue with the left front wheel scuppered his chances. Nasr lost positions at the start and power for several laps during the race.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 7, Pastor Maldonado 15)

Grosjean started 10th and worked his way up. Maldonado collected a five second penalty for being out of position on the grid and lost time at the final pit stop when the engine had to be restarted.

-

TORO ROSSO (Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz retired)

No points for the second race in a row. Sainz collected a five second penalty for speeding on the way to the grid. He retired after running strongly initially. Verstappen retired in the pit lane with a suspected electrical issue.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 8, Nico Hulkenberg 13)

Perez’s best result so far this year at a circuit where last season he finished on the podium. Hulkenberg struggled for grip and made one more stop than his two-stopping team mate.

-

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 11, Jenson Button did not start)

Button’s car suffered another electrical fault, after limited running on Friday and no timed lap in qualifying. Alonso narrowly missed out on the team’s first point of the year.

-

MANOR MARUSSIA (Will Stevens 16, Roberto Merhi 17)

Both cars made it to the finish again.