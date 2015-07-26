Team by team analysis of Hungarian Grand Prix

Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (C) leads ahead of Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L), Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (C, back) and Ferrari Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland (R) at the start of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, near Budapest, Hungary July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 6, Nico Rosberg 8)

The team’s worst race of the season. Hamilton started on pole but then had a nightmare, a poor start and errors dropping him out of the points before he recovered to extend his lead to 21 points. He collected a drive-through penalty for a collision with Ricciardo. The result ended his run of 16 successive podiums and 18 consecutive races led. Mercedes also failed to set a record of 10 races in a row with both drivers on the podium. Rosberg was second, and might have won, until a collision with Ricciardo punctured a rear tire.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 1, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Vettel’s second win of the season, first in Hungary and 41st of his career which lifted him level with the late Ayrton Senna in the all-time lists. Ferrari had been looking at their first one-two since 2010 but Raikkonen lost power and had to retire. Vettel dedicated the win to the late Jules Bianchi.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 12, Valtteri Bottas 13)

Massa caused the first start to be aborted when he was out of position, also collecting a five second penalty. Bottas was fourth after the first lap but was hit from behind after the safety car re-start and had a puncture. The team’s first scoring blank since Monaco.

RED BULL (Daniil Kvyat 2, Daniel Ricciardo 3)

Red Bull’s first podiums of the season, Kvyat’s first in F1 made him only the second Russian to finish in the top three (Vitaly Petrov took a third place with Renault in 2011). Ricciardo had collisions with both Mercedes drivers. He might have won had he not been forced to pit for a new nose after the coming together with Rosberg in a battle for second.

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez retired)

Hulkenberg brought out the safety car when his front wing shattered, scattering debris across the track and pitching him into the tire wall. Perez collided with Maldonado’s Lotus, sending his car jolting onto the run-off. He then retired with brake problems.

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 7, Pastor Maldonado 14)

Maldonado picked up three penalties -- two drive-throughs and 10 seconds added to his race time for overtaking behind the safety car. He now has six penalty points and is halfway to a one-race ban (12 points in a 12 month period). Grosjean had a five second stop/go penalty for an unsafe release.

TORO ROSSO (Max Verstappen 4, Carlos Sainz retired)

Verstappen’s best result so far despite a drive-through penalty. Sainz retired with a broken hose clip. Toro Rosso go ahead of Sauber and are now only four points behind Lotus.

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 10, Felipe Nasr 11)

Sauber’s first point in four races but they lost ground to their rivals and are just five points ahead of McLaren. Ericsson started 17th, Nasr 18th.

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 5, Jenson Button 9)

The team’s first double points haul of the season, coming after breakdowns in qualifying.

MANOR MARUSSIA (Roberto Merhi 15, Will Stevens 16)

Merhi was two laps down at the end, Stevens stopped due to a vibration on the right rear wheel but was classified.