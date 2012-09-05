FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ascanelli resigns as Toro Rosso technical director
September 5, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

Ascanelli resigns as Toro Rosso technical director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONZA, Italy (Reuters) - Italian Giorgio Ascanelli has resigned as Toro Rosso technical director, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Wednesday ahead of their home grand prix at Monza.

Ascanelli, who has been absent from the paddock for months, said in a statement he had enjoyed nearly five years with the team and the transition from a small outfit to a much bigger one.

“We have sown the seeds for a successful future and I think the team challenge is now to gain a stable presence in the upper mid-field,” he added.

Toro Rosso are currently ninth of the 12 teams.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

