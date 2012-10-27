FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing: Vettel completes Indian GP practice hat-trick
October 27, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Motor racing: Vettel completes Indian GP practice hat-trick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GREATER NOIDA, India (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel looked good for pole position at the Indian Grand Prix on Saturday after completing a practice hat-trick.

The 25-year-old German, six points clear of Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso with four races remaining, lapped the Buddh International Circuit in one minute 25.842 seconds, just under two tenths of a second ahead of McLaren’s Jenson Button.

Vettel, winner at the Buddh circuit last year, also dominated Friday’s first two practice sessions.

Alonso could only manage the seventh fastest lap, with a time almost seven tenths of a second slower than his title rival.

Vettel’s team mate Mark Webber finished the session third with a lap less than a tenth off Button’s and could help Red Bull claim their third consecutive front-row lockout later on Saturday.

Button’s team mate Lewis Hamilton and Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen rounded out the top five on a sunny but hazy day on the outskirts of India’s capital New Delhi.

Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by John O'Brien

