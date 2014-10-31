FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vettel to start from pitlane in Austin
October 31, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Vettel to start from pitlane in Austin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - Red Bull’s quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel will start Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix from the pitlane because of an engine penalty, Formula One stewards said on Friday.

The German, who is out of the title reckoning and set to leave Red Bull at the end of the year, used his sixth complete power unit of the season in Friday practice.

That is one more than the rules allow and he is now obliged to start from the pitlane.

The announcement means Vettel has nothing to gain from taking part in Saturday’s qualifying, already down to 18 cars with the absence of the Caterham and Marussia teams for financial reasons.

However, Red Bull principal Christian Horner assured fans the driver would make a limited appearance anyway.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez

