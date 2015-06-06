Vettel handed five place penalty in Canada

Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany waves while walking back to his team's garage during the qualifying session of the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was handed a five-place grid penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday for overtaking while red warning flags were displayed in a disrupted final practice.

The demotion will send Vettel even further down the grid after an engine problem in qualifying had left him languishing in 15th place.

He would have been 16th but Dutch 17-year-old Max Verstappen, who qualified 12th, had a 15-place penalty -- five places as a result of a Monaco Grand Prix crash and a further 10 for exceeding his season’s allocation of four engines.

Verstappen also has a 10-second penalty to be taken at his first pitstop.

Vettel, a four times world champion with Red Bull, was also handed three penalty points for passing Roberto Merhi’s Manor after the session had been stopped because Jenson Button’s McLaren had been left stranded on the track.

His Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen starts third on the grid.

Ferrari have not won in Montreal, at a circuit named after their late great Gilles Villeneuve, since Michael Schumacher in 2004 but had hoped to close the gap on Mercedes after performance upgrades on their engine.

Vettel, who has been on the podium in five of his first six races for Ferrari and won in Malaysia, had earlier told reporters he believed he could still have a good race on Sunday.

”We had a problem where we couldn’t get full power,“ he said of qualifying. ”Obviously we were losing a lot on the straights, which is a shame.

“We have a quick car so we should be able to make up a lot of ground,” added the German.