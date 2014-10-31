FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
F1 team founder Frank Williams in hospital
October 31, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

F1 team founder Frank Williams in hospital

Alan Baldwin

2 Min Read

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - Formula One team owner Frank Williams is in hospital in England and is expected to stay there for several weeks for treatment to a pressure sore, the team said on Friday.

A spokeswoman said the 72-year-old, who has been tetraplegic since he damaged his spinal cord in a 1986 car crash, was responding well after going into the specialized Stoke Mandeville Hospital this week.

Williams has been absent from the last few races. “He is likely to be there for at least a couple of weeks,” the spokeswoman added.

His daughter Claire, who is deputy team principal, has remained with him in Britain rather than attending this weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix but is expected to travel to Brazil for the following race at Interlagos next week.

“She wanted to stay there to make sure he’s responding well, which he is,” added the spokeswoman.

Williams are one of the most successful teams in Formula One, winning nine constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ crowns between 1980 and 1997 before falling on hard times.

They have not won a title since 1997 but have been resurgent this year and are third in the constructors’ championship.

Editing by Tony Jimenez

