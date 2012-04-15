Rosberg takes first win in China

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates with crew members winning the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Nico Rosberg won the Chinese Grand Prix for Mercedes from pole position on Sunday in the first victory of his 111-race Formula One career.

Britain’s Jenson Button finished second for McLaren with team mate and compatriot Lewis Hamilton finishing third for the third race in a row to take the championship lead.

Rosberg’s victory was the first by Mercedes, as a works team, since 1955 when Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio won the Italian Grand Prix from pole.