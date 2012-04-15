FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosberg takes first win in China
#Sports News
April 15, 2012 / 8:45 AM / 5 years ago

Rosberg takes first win in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates with crew members winning the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Nico Rosberg won the Chinese Grand Prix for Mercedes from pole position on Sunday in the first victory of his 111-race Formula One career.

Britain’s Jenson Button finished second for McLaren with team mate and compatriot Lewis Hamilton finishing third for the third race in a row to take the championship lead.

Rosberg’s victory was the first by Mercedes, as a works team, since 1955 when Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio won the Italian Grand Prix from pole.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer

