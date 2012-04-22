FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix
#Sports News
April 22, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Winner Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany pours champagne on second placed Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland during the podium ceremony after the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

MANAMA (Reuters) - Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel roared to his and Red Bull’s first victory of the season in a lively and controversial Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 champion making his comeback this year after two seasons in rallying, was second for Lotus with French team mate Romain Grosjean on the podium for the first time in third.

Vettel took the lead in the championship after four races from McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon

