FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Raikkonen misses F1 test after British GP crash
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 7, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Raikkonen misses F1 test after British GP crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ferrari Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland races during first practice ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race Circuit, central England, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, who crashed heavily at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, will miss Formula One testing at Silverstone this week to ensure he is fit for the race in Germany next week.

Ferrari said on their website (www.ferrari.com) that the Finn, the 2007 world champion, was recovering from the opening lap smash into the barriers, but still had some pain and bruising in his left ankle and knee.

“Scuderia Ferrari has decided to rest the Finn so that he can be fully fit for the German Grand Prix on 20th July at Hockenheim,” the team said.

Frenchman Jules Bianchi, a Ferrari academy driver who races for Marussia, will take Raikkonen’s place on the schedule on Wednesday with Spanish test driver Pedro de la Rosa in the car on Tuesday.

The test will be De la Rosa’s first in the F14 T car after many kilometers in the team simulator.

“During his day on track, a comparative test will take place at the same time back in Maranello and in a reverse of the usual situation, it will be Pedro de la Rosa on track and Fernando Alonso in the simulator,” said Ferrari.

Bianchi, who scored his and Marussia’s first F1 points in Monaco this season, last tested for Ferrari in December 2013.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tim Collings/Tony Goodson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.