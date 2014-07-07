Motor racing-Raikkonen misses F1 test after British GP crash

Ferrari Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland races during first practice ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race Circuit, central England, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, who crashed heavily at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, will miss Formula One testing at Silverstone this week to ensure he is fit for the race in Germany next week.

Ferrari said on their website (www.ferrari.com) that the Finn, the 2007 world champion, was recovering from the opening lap smash into the barriers, but still had some pain and bruising in his left ankle and knee.

“Scuderia Ferrari has decided to rest the Finn so that he can be fully fit for the German Grand Prix on 20th July at Hockenheim,” the team said.

Frenchman Jules Bianchi, a Ferrari academy driver who races for Marussia, will take Raikkonen’s place on the schedule on Wednesday with Spanish test driver Pedro de la Rosa in the car on Tuesday.

The test will be De la Rosa’s first in the F14 T car after many kilometers in the team simulator.

“During his day on track, a comparative test will take place at the same time back in Maranello and in a reverse of the usual situation, it will be Pedro de la Rosa on track and Fernando Alonso in the simulator,” said Ferrari.

Bianchi, who scored his and Marussia’s first F1 points in Monaco this season, last tested for Ferrari in December 2013.