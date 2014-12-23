Red Bull retain Buemi as F1 reserve driver

E.Dams-Renault driver Sebastien Buemi celebrates at the podium after winning round three of the Formula E championship in Punta del Este December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

LONDON (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Sebastien Buemi will start his fifth year as Red Bull reserve driver next season, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

Former Toro Rosso racer Buemi won the world endurance championship for Toyota this season, with Britain’s Anthony Davidson, and has also raced in the new Formula E electric series.

“He’s been closely associated with the team for some years now, we value his skills very highly and we have a great working relationship with him,” said team principal Christian Horner in a statement confirming Buemi’s continuation.

“His experience has proved invaluable over the years and it is great to have another world champion at the team.”

Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Russian Daniil Kvyat are the team’s race drivers next year following the departure of Sebastian Vettel to Ferrari.