Red Bull to use TAG Heuer-branded Renault engine

LONDON (Reuters) - Red Bull will use a Renault engine for the 2016 season, branded by luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer, the team announced on Friday.

The new car will be christened the Red Bull Racing-TAG Heuer RB12.

“TAG Heuer and Red Bull are two transcendent brands which have both a passion for racing and a drive to do things differently, and this unique collaboration is further evidence of that,” said team principal Christian Horner in a statement.

“We are also pleased to see Renault confirm its long-term commitment to F1 and would like to thank them for their contribution to the team since 2007.”

Renault, who provided Red Bull with their engines this season, ended any doubt about their future by announcing a return to Formula One in 2016, taking over Lotus.