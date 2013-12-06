FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Red Bull name Buemi and Da Costa as reserve drivers
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 6, 2013 / 10:35 AM / 4 years ago

Red Bull name Buemi and Da Costa as reserve drivers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives during the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nelson Almeida

LONDON (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Sebastien Buemi and Portugal’s Antonio Felix da Costa will be Red Bull’s test and reserve drivers next season, the Formula One world champions said on Friday.

Former Toro Rosso racer Buemi has filled the role for the past two seasons while Felix da Costa substituted for the Swiss at some race weekends this year.

The Portuguese had been a favorite for the Toro Rosso race seat vacated by Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who has graduated to Red Bull as quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel’s team mate, but missed out to Russian Daniil Kvyat.

“Next year sees the biggest change to the Formula One regulations for some time and the return of multiple in-season tests. To therefore be able to call on two such capable drivers is of huge benefit to the team,” Red Bull principal Christian Horner said in a statement.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.