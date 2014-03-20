FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Bull appeal against Ricciardo disqualification
March 20, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Red Bull appeal against Ricciardo disqualification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Red Bull Formula One team driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia talks to a member of his pit crew on the starting grid before the start of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One champions Red Bull have formally appealed against the disqualification of Australian Daniel Ricciardo from his home grand prix in Melbourne last weekend, the team said on Thursday.

A spokeswoman confirmed the necessary documentation had been submitted.

Ricciardo finished second in the race, his debut for Red Bull after joining from Toro Rosso, which was won by Mercedes’ Nico Rosberg. He was then disqualified hours later for an illegal fuel flow rate.

Red Bull said on Sunday they intended to appeal and had until Thursday to do so. No date has been set for any hearing, with Formula One teams heading for Malaysia soon for the second race of the season next week.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
