Red Bull F1 trophy thieves jailed
November 13, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Red Bull F1 trophy thieves jailed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Four members of a gang whose ram-raid robberies in southern England included the theft of Formula One trophies won by former champions Red Bull were sentenced to jail terms on Friday.

Surrey Police said the four men were sentenced at Guildford Crown Court to terms of between two and seven years for conspiracy to commit burglary and steal.

The gang hit the headlines when they smashed a car through the front doors of the Red Bull Racing factory in Milton Keynes in December last year, seizing more than 60 trophies from a display cabinet in the atrium.

That incident was caught on CCTV cameras. Team principal Christian Horner said at the time that he was puzzled why anyone would want to steal items that had low intrinsic values.

About 20 of the trophies, many of them damaged, were recovered 10 days later from a lake some 95km from the factory.

The gang also carried out thefts of more than 1 million pounds ($1.52 million) worth of goods across southern England, including a raid on a cash machine at Mercedes-Benz World in Weybridge.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

