FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ricciardo to test for Red Bull at Silverstone
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 16, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Ricciardo to test for Red Bull at Silverstone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Toro Rosso Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia drives during the qualifying session for the German F1 Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring circuit, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

LONDON (Reuters) - Daniel Ricciardo’s hopes of replacing fellow-Australian Mark Webber at Red Bull were given a boost on Tuesday when the Formula One champions announced he would test for them at Silverstone this week.

Red Bull said the Toro Rosso driver, who is facing competition from Lotus’s Kimi Raikkonen to partner triple world champion Sebastian Vettel in 2014, would be in their car on Wednesday afternoon.

Webber, who has announced his departure at the end of the season for Le Mans sportscar racing with Porsche, will test the Pirelli tires on Thursday afternoon and Vettel will be in the car on Friday.

Highly-rated Portuguese Antonio Félix da Costa, a member of the Red Bull young driver programme who would be likely to replace Ricciardo at Toro Rosso, will test in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Silverstone test was originally intended to be for young drivers but was opened up to regular race drivers to test for Pirelli after a spate of blowouts at the circuit during last month’s British Grand Prix.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.