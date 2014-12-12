FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
F1 principals snub Rosberg in best driver poll
#Sports News
December 12, 2014

F1 principals snub Rosberg in best driver poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany puts on his helmet during the annual 'Stars & Cars' event in Stuttgart November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One team principals have snubbed Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg in a best driver poll, rating the German only fifth in a list headed by his title-winning team mate Lewis Hamilton.

Rosberg ended the season runner-up after winning five grands prix and outqualifying Hamilton to take the inaugural pole position trophy with 11 poles in 19 races.

Spaniard Fernando Alonso, the double world champion who has now left Ferrari for McLaren, came second in the poll conducted by Autosport magazine even though the Italian team failed to win a race for the first time since 1993.

Red Bull’s Australian Daniel Ricciardo was third, ahead of Williams’ Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas in fourth.

French driver Jules Bianchi, who is still critical in hospital after a crash in Japan, was in eighth place.

Ten team bosses voted, with Caterham absent due to managerial upheaval and going into administration.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
