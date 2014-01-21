Van der Garde joins Sauber as reserve driver

Caterham Formula One test driver Giedo van der Garde of Netherlands puts on his helmet during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

(Reuters) - Dutch Formula One driver Giedo van der Garde was announced as Sauber’s test and reserve driver on Tuesday after losing his race seat at Caterham.

Sauber said in a statement that the 28-year-old would take part in some Friday practice sessions at race weekends as well as tests.

The announcement meant Malaysian-owned Caterham will have two new drivers this year, with that team’s principal Cyril Abiteboul telling French television on Monday that Charles Pic was also leaving.

Sauber principal Monisha Kaltenborn said van der Garde, who has substantial financial backing, offered good experience for the Swiss-based team after a season with Caterham and four years in the junior GP2 category.

“I want to show the team and everybody else what I am capable of and that I deserve a race seat with the Sauber F1 team in 2015,” said van der Garde, who scored no points last year.

“My ambition remains unchanged and I am highly motivated to succeed in Formula One, especially in the long term.”

Sauber’s race drivers are Germany’s Adrian Sutil and Mexican Esteban Gutierrez.

