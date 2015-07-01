FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sauber appoint Smith as technical director
July 1, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Sauber appoint Smith as technical director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sauber have appointed former Caterham technical director Mark Smith to perform the same role at the Swiss-based Formula One team, they said on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old Briton, who left now-defunct Caterham in May last year, will start work at Sauber’s Hinwil headquarters on July 13.

Smith was replaced by a committee at Caterham, who went into administration last year and then folded completely with all their equipment auctioned off.

He joins another committee at Sauber.

“He will fit into the technical committee’s existing structure,” Sauber said in a statement.

“The technical committee, which consists of the heads of car performance, aerodynamics and the design groups, will keep its current structure.”

Formula One veteran Smith has also worked at Force India, Red Bull and Force India’s predecessors Jordan.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford

