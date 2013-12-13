Sutil swaps Sauber seats with Hulkenberg

LONDON (Reuters) - German Adrian Sutil will drive for Sauber next season, the Formula One team said on Friday, replacing Nico Hulkenberg who moved in the opposite direction to Force India last week.

“I am very happy we found common ground,” the 30-year-old Sutil was quoted as saying on the Sauber website (www.sauberF1team.com), adding he had “known for a while” where he wanted to drive but negotiations took a bit longer than planned.

No details of the agreement were revealed.

“After six good years driving for Force India, with a lot of highlights, it’s now time to embark on a new challenge. I am determined to do my part in order to have a successful future together with the Sauber F1 team.”

Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn said Sutil had been a long-term target for the team.

“We are pleased that we were able to sign Adrian, particularly as we have been wanting to work together with him for a while,” she said.

“Adrian is not only very fast, but also brings a lot of experience, which is very important.”

The deal sees him move teams for the first time in Formula One having previously only driven for Force India under its previous guises of Spyker and Midland.

The best result in his 109-grand prix career is fourth place at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 2009, when he also qualified on the front row.

Sutil finished 13th in the drivers’ championship this season with 29 points, which was not enough to see him retained by Force India who signed Mexico’s Sergio Perez as their second driver on Thursday.

Sauber has yet to announce its second driver for 2014.

Force India’s other driver in 2013, Briton Paul di Resta, has yet to find a drive for next season.