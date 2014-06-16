FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Schumacher admitted to Lausanne hospital: spokesman
June 16, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Schumacher admitted to Lausanne hospital: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany is seen in the pits during the first practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Horsburgh

GENEVA (Reuters) - Formula One ex-champion Michael Schumacher was admitted on Monday to the University Hospital of Lausanne, in western Switzerland, after leaving a French hospital where he had been in a coma since a ski accident last December, a spokesman said.

“He is here, he arrived this morning,” Darcy Christen, spokesman for the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), told Reuters.

Christen declined to say what unit Schumacher, who lives with his family in a town between Lausanne and Geneva, he was being treated in, citing medical secrecy and family privacy. His spokeswoman said earlier he was no longer in a coma.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

